Three wins out of three for impressive Scots at World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen

Scotland Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat continued their impressive start to the World Mixed Doubles Championship at Curl Aberdeen as they beat Australia and Spain to maintain their 100% record in Pool A.

The hosts dominated the first half of both matches, opening up a 6-0 lead after just three ends against the Australians in the morning session before taking a 7-0 lead on the Spaniards before they managed to get on the board in their second match of the day.

In the end neither opponent could make-up the ground as Scotland celebrated a 9-5 win against Australia in the morning session followed by a 9-1 demolition of Spain later in the day.

A delighted Dodds said: “Those were great results. Two game day, two wins, we’ll take that any day of the week.

“We put in really good performances in both of them. We felt that we mapped out the ice really well and just got on top of it early on and we just capitalised on those little openings we got from them. So, we’ll definitely take three wins after three matches in two days.”

Mouat echoed Dodds’ sentiments, expressing satisfaction at how the team had dominated both matches.

He said: “We were in control of the top of the rings for most of the games, in the first few ends anyway and once we were in that position we were able to control the game and that’s exactly what we did in both of them.”

Mouat and Dodds face two further rounds on Wednesday. First up are a Russian team still searching for their first win in the tournament followed by a potentially pivotal match against the Czech Republic who along with Canada, area also unbeaten in Group A.

Mouat: “It’s good fun, we’re playing well and having fun out there. It’s been a good start to the competition and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.

“We’re doing a lot of things right and if we’re doing that for the rest of the competition then we’re in a good spot. We can sharpen up on a few areas but we’re definitely happy with how we’re playing.”