‘The wedding ring is back!’ Andy Murray back in ‘good books after being reunited with ring and sweaty tennis shoes

Andy Murray is celebrating being back in his wife’s “good books” after being reunited with his wedding ring – just hours after reporting he believed it had been stolen.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had reported the cherished item as missing.

The former world number one had left his shoes with wedding ring attached under the car he is using at a tournament in Indian Wells.

He had left the items there due to the strong smell from his sweaty shoes after a day playing in the Californian sun.

News of the missing wedding ring spread on social media on Thursday after Andy Murray shared an appeal for help on his Instagram page.

However, in the early hours of Friday morning he reported he had been reunited with them – much to his own and his wife Kim Sears’ delight.

In an Instagram video, he said: “I had to make a few calls and chat to the security at the hotel but would you believe it?

“They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books – let’s go!”

What happened to the wedding ring?

Andy Murray regularly takes his wedding ring off while playing tennis – instead tying it to his shoe laces.

He had left his sweaty shoes outside to dry under a car after a day playing in the intense Californian heat.

It was his coach who was the first to raise concerns about whether the wedding ring was also missing.

When Andy Murray initially reported his belongings missing he tagged his appeal for help on Instagram with the hashtags “idiot” and “clown”.

It is not known how the wedding ring, and the sweaty smelly shoes, were returned to the tennis star.

Andy Murray has praised the help for all who shared his social media appeal – tagging the Instagram post with “stench”, “good books” and “idiot”.