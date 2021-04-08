Tartan Army concern as Trafalgar Square reported to be ticket-only zone at Euros

Scotland fans could face disappointment in London at the Euros, as numbers at Trafalgar Square will be limited, according to reports.

The Tartan Army usually flock to the landmark whenever England and Scotland clash, and use it as a party base.

However, Trafalgar Square will be a ticket-only fan zone for the Euro clash in June.

In normal years, thousands of Scotland fans head there for pre-game celebrations, including singing and dancing in the fountains.

Ticket-only fan zone

A new message posted on the Mayor of London website revealed tickets would be needed to gain access to Trafalgar Square for Euros games.

It read: “Tickets would be required for all match days at Trafalgar Square.

“Tickets would be free and allocated via a ballot process with a capacity within the agreed health and safety limits taking into consideration any Government guidance on social distancing due to COVID-19.

“It would not be possible to get tickets to the Fan Zone on the day and only those with tickets would be allowed access.”

Looking forward to Scotland fans in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan had previously said he was looking forward to the Tartan Army coming to England.

He revealed: “I want to see Scots coming down to London to watch the Scotland-England game, it can be really exciting.”

A ballot for tickets is due to take place next month, with Scottish fans able to enter.

However, it has not been confirmed how many tickets would be available.

Iain Emerson, editor of the Famous Tartan Army Magazine, told the Scottish Sun that he hoped fans would be able to go to London.

He said: “A match at Wembley without Scots at Trafalgar Square is unimaginable.

“I’m sure when the ballot opens fans will inundate the site. They will find a way to get in -they always do.

“It wouldn’t be a Wembley trip without our fans in the fountain.”

Fans to be allowed into Wembley

At least 10,000 supporters will be allowed in Wembley, with that number potentially doubling depending on Covid restrictions.

This means a maximum of 3,200 Scotland fans might be able to attend.

The fan zone set-up at Trafalgar Square will be similar to facilities at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with large screens set up for those without match tickets to watch live.

However, this will be different from Auld Enemy clashes before, when tens of thousands of Scots would invade the site for a party.

A London Mayor spokesman told the Scottish Sun that they could not comment until after civic elections next month.