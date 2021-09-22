SWF Championship Cup defeats for Grampian and Westdyke

Aberdeenshire teams Grampian and Westdyke were both knocked out of the SWF Championship cup this week after second round defeats to Edinburgh Caley and Rossvale FC.

Grampian made the 250 mile round trip down to Edinburgh for their second round fixture.

The Aberdeen side were looking to build on the momentum from their 6-3 victory over Buchan in the league in their previous game in the Championship North.

However, a depleted Grampian squad fell victim to injury and illness and couldn’t cope with the experience and quality of Edinburgh Caley.

Grampian suffered a 3-0 defeat despite a competitive display against the Championship South team.

Head coach George Duncan was pleased with his sides performance despite the result.

He said: “The girls who travelled, some who haven’t pulled on the boots for over six months, put up a great fight against a very experienced Edinburgh Caley.

“Unfortunately, we fell short but it’s back to league business this week away to Inverness.”

Grampian will make the long journey up to Inverness on Sunday for the Championship North fixture. The game will be played at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness Caley Thistle Women’s first ever fixture at the ground.

⚽ The club are delighted that Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women will play at the Caledonian Stadium for the first time this Sunday, as they face Grampian Ladies in league action. Kick-off is at 2pm and entry is free! 🔴🔵 👉 https://t.co/dMmW7B1SBb pic.twitter.com/frCqD24Gie — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) September 20, 2021

Westdyke Ladies FC

After an impressive 8-2 win over Dundee West in the league, Westdyke were looking to make it two wins on the bounce against Rossvale.

Westdyke Ladies had the home advantage playing at Lawsondale, but knew it would be a hard match against the third-place Championship South side.

The home side created chances and took the lead to go 1-0 up, but Rossvale were just too good on the day and came back to win 1-4.

Jonathan Watt believes his team lost to the better side over the 90 minutes, but was proud of his young squad.

The Westdyke head coach said: “Rossvale are a very good team and whilst we worked hard and held our own for long spells, taking the lead and creating chances, Rossvale proved to be too good for us on the day.

“We wish them the very best for the remainder of the competition and their league season ahead. We took plenty of positives from the game and will continue to work hard in what is a tough run of games we have coming up”

In their next fixture Westdyke will face high flying Montrose at Links Park. The Angus side currently sit second in the league scoring 20 goals in three matches with another 33 goals scored in cup competitions.

SWF Championship North

Buchan and Stonehaven both had a free week this week after their first round defeats in the Championship cup, but are in action in the league this weekend.

Buchan play Dunfermline Athletic at home on Sunday in a fixture where both sides will be looking for their first three points of the season.

Stonehaven travel to Dundee to play Dryburgh Athletic in what will be a tough game for the Aberdeenshire side. Dryburgh are undefeated in both the league and the cup and will be looking to maintain their winning run.