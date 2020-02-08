Struggling Aberdeen continue to fire blanks with 0-0 cup draw

Aberdeen’s scoring drought extended to five games as they were held 0-0 by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

For the second home game in succession, following the recent 1-0 loss to St Johnstone, Aberdeen were booed by frustrated fans at full-time.

The Reds have now failed to score in 458 minutes of play with the only goal this year coming in a narrow 1-0 defeat of League One part-timers Dumbarton in the previous round.

Even that was a penalty. Aberdeen have not scored in open play this year.

The Dons’ last goal from open play was in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie on December 26.

Dons boss Derek McInnes challenged his side to play without fear at home in the bid to reach the quarter-finals but this was a nervous performance riddled with anxiety from a side clearly low on confidence.

The lack of goals is a concern and the scrutiny and pressure on McInnes and his players will intensify.

Aberdeen will face Kilmarnock in the replay at Rugby Park on Wednesday February 19.

The Red Shed initiative in the Merkland Road stand returned to Pittodrie having been deemed a success in the 1-0 defeat of Dumbarton in the previous round.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes made five changes to the side that lost 1-0 to St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Centre-back Ash Taylor was ruled out with a calf injury and replaced by Mikey Devlin.

Dropping to the bench were Dylan McGeouch, Ronald Hernandez and Ryan Hedges.

On loan Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher dropped out of the squad.

Returning to the starting XI were Shay Logan, Funso Ojo, Niall McGinn and Dean Campbell.

Aberdeen created the opening opportunity in the third minute when Dean Campbell whipped in a free-kick from the right flank.

Defender Andy Considine was unmarked and set to meet the cross 12 yards out until keeper Laurentiu Branescu intervened to punch clear.

A minute later Eamonn Brophy burst into the penalty area and fired a low drive wide from a tight angle.

The Dons threatened in the 12th minute when Matty Kennedy was brought down by Niko Hamalainen at the edge of the box.

Winger Niall McGinn tried to curl a low shot round the defensive wall but it went a few feet wide of the far post.

In the 29th minute Kirk Broadfoot was booked for a foul on Kennedy.

McGinn delivered the resultant free-kick into the box and Scott McKenna was inches shot of connecting with his head.

Aberdeen had plenty of possession and balls into the box but that final pass was missing.

The first half finished with neither side having registered a shot on target as Aberdeen’s long running, concerning goal drought continued.

In the 48th minute Lewis Ferguson powered into the box and stepped past two defenders to open up the space to shoot. His powerful low drive from eight yards was saved by keeper Branescu.

Moments later McGinn fired a free kick from 25 yards over the bar.

On the hour mark manager McInnes brought on striker Curtis Main for right back Shay Logan in an attempt to engineer a winning goal.

Moments later Eamonn Brophy fired in a powerful drive low from the left flank that Lewis saved but spilled.

Keeper Lewis recovered to claim the loose ball before Killie could capitalize.

In the 80th minute Brophy shot from 20 yards but his effort flew just wide.

Moments later a free kick from McGinn was caught up in the swirling wind and curled viciously towards the back post.

Keeper Branescu had to react lively to save.

In the 85th minute Dean Campbell attempted to break the deadlock with a 22 yard drive but it was straight at Branescu who saved.

In the 90th minute substitute Curtis Main turned sharply in the box and shot powerfully from 15 yards but the effort flew just over.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Considine, Devlin, McKenna, Ferguson, Campbell, Ojo, McGinn, Kennedy, Cosgrove.

Subs: Main (for Logan 60), Anderson (for Cosgrove 86), McLennan (for Kennedy 90).

Subs not used: Cerny, Hernandez, McGeouch, Hedges.

KILMARNOCK: Branescu, O’Donnell, Johnson, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Brophy, Hamalainen, Broadfoot, Del Fabra, Kabamba.

Subs: Millen (for Brophy 90),

Subs not used: Koprivec, Hendrie, Kiltie, St Clair, Taylor, Connell.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance :9,430 (609 away supporters)