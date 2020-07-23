St Mirren friendly cancelled after club returns seven positive Covid-19 tests

Seven coaches and backroom staff at St Mirren have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Paisley club, who are due to face Livingston at home on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season on August 1, said that no players have tested positive.

The Buddies were due to take on St Johnstone in a friendly this weekend but the match has been postponed.

A St Mirren spokesman said: “We can confirm our testing regimen has identified several members of our coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately contacted the health authorities, and the SPFL and the SFA have also been informed.

“Thus far no members of the playing staff have tested positive and we are taking all possible precautions to ensure there is no further spread.”

The SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group released a statement confirming that the Buddies had returned seven positive tests.

It read: “We immediately contacted the Scottish Government and the office of the Clinical Director for Scotland to relay this information.

“As a consequence, St Mirren’s planned friendly match at home to St Johnstone, scheduled to take place on Saturday July 25, has been cancelled.

“In light of this and other recent events, the Joint Response Group hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice.”