SPFL announce new five-year sponsorship deal with cinch

Online used car marketplace company cinch has been named as the new title sponsor of the SPFL.

The agreement, which lasts for five years, covers all four divisions.

Scotland’s professional football leagues will be known as the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs, and for Scottish football as a whole.

“Our discussions with cinch have been extremely positive and the duration of the sponsorship agreement demonstrates their long-term commitment to Scottish football.

“Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era.

“It’s a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world.

“It’s an exciting time for the Scottish game and I look forward to building on this new partnership as we continue to showcase Scottish football and maximise its exposure to a global audience.”

Cinch will also become the League’s Official Car Partner, with the company’s logo incorporated into the League’s composite logo which appears on every player’s sleeve.

The company also recently announced its headline sponsorship deal of five Live Nation music festivals, including Latitude, Creamfields, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight Festival and Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Robert Bridge, cinch chief customer officer, said: “We are delighted to support the SPFL and welcome them to our high-profile family of sports sponsorships.

“It’s another great win for cinch that will play such an important role in putting us and our customers at the centre of some fantastic sporting moments.

“Scottish football has a UK audience of over 20 million but more importantly, it is the heartbeat of the Scottish community.

“As football fans make a return to stadiums for the new season cinch looks forward to being there alongside them for all those celebratory moments we’ve missed so much as we continue to make buying a car as faff-free as possible across Scotland and the UK.”