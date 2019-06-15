Sonny secures British medal glory following double triumph

Byron Boxing Club rising star Sonny Kerr has claimed British gold medal glory by defeating England’s top two fighters on their own turf.

The 14-year-old triumphed in the Great Britain Tri-Counties championship to take the male under-44.55kg gold.

It was further medal success this year for the Aberdeen Grammar pupil having already won Scottish gold.

Sonny defeated reigning English champion Elie Lessa-Lutumba in the semi-final in Barnsley to set up a gold medal showdown with Johnny Docherty, the English No 2.

The Aberdonian fighter triumphed by split decision.

Sonny said: “All my hard training paid off with winning the gold.

“It is harder to win in England because I had to go up against two top English picks, but I still managed to come out on top.

“In the semi-finals I boxed the English champion and beat him well. Then in the final I beat the English finalist.

“Winning the Scottish title opened the way for me to go for the British title.

“I have won three Scottish titles and a British title now.

“My next target is the Hull Box Cup later this month and I want to go down there to win as well in that tournament.”

The Hull Box Cup is the biggest Olympic-style boxing tournament in England for schools and junior boxers.

Sonny will be part of a six strong contingent from Byron Boxing competing in the event at the University of Hull from Friday June 21 to Sunday 23.

Although early in his fledgling career, Sonny ultimately aims to follow in the footsteps of Byron Boxing-trained John Docherty, now a pro with a 100% knock-out record from his first five fights, by competing at major international games.

Docherty won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was in the Team GB Olympic podium scheme.

However, Docherty opted to turn pro instead of training for a likely spot at Tokyo 2020.

Sonny said: “I want to go to the Olympics during my career.

“John Docherty is doing well now and I would love to follow that.

“I have seen John training away at the gym and going on to win titles. Look where he is now – it is great.

“Hopefully I can go to the European championships with Scotland later this year.”

Sonny is following a proud family tradition as he is the third generation to secure boxing medal glory.

Father Kevin was a two-time Scottish junior champion.

Grandfather Tony, Kevin’s father, was amateur Scottish light-flyweight champion and a two-time Scottish bantamweight champion.

Tony also boxed at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

Both Tony and Kevin are coaches at Byron Boxing Club.

Sonny said: “They are my main coaches and it is great to have them as they are my family.

“I was taken to the boxing when I was eight or nine years old and liked it so much I kept going.

“I train every day, sometimes twice a day.”

Sonny will also compete at the Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin from Thursday June 27 to Sunday 30.

Proud dad Kevin said: “There was no pressure on Sonny to box when he was younger.

“It is a great achievement for Sonny to win the gold in England.

“With England being home nation they got two picks, so Sonny had to beat the England one and two in their home country to win the title.

“It is a job in itself beating one of them, so to beat both is fantastic.

“To be able to beat their number one and two shows we are doing something right.”