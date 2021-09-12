Scottish Senior Open host Paul Lawrie to return in 2022

His tournament hosting commitments at Royal Aberdeen are over but Paul Lawrie’s Scottish Senior Open link will continue in 2022.

Lawrie was weary but pleased with how the Legends Tour event, which was won by Thomas Levet, was received by the players and spectators and he is looking forward to doing it all over again next year.

The Aberdonian said: “The tournament as a whole has been brilliant. There’s a lot to do as a tournament host and I’ve got one more speech to make on the putting green. Once that one is out the way I feel I can go home and have a beer but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It’s tough as you have dinners at night. If you are a player you might go to one but as host you go to them all so it is a busy and tiring week but I’ve had a great time.

“I’ve made a two-year commitment to be host of this tournament so I’ll get the chance to do this all over again next year. We don’t know where we’re going yet but if we have as much fun as we’ve had this week then we’ll have done a good job.

The former Open champion signed off on the 2021 event with a four-under-par 67 at Royal Aberdeen as he finished six under for the tournament.

He was pleased with his play but frustrated not to have been able to capitalise on the greens.

Lawrie said: “I played lovely today and had five or six really nice putts which lipped out but you can’t complain, Four under is a good round but it could have been better.

“The pleasing aspect though is that this is best I’ve played tee to green for a long time.

“On the greens I couldn’t quite get it and I was always one or two shots back and couldn’t quite close the gap but it’s been a good few days and the scoring in general has been terrific for the crowd on the final day.”