Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off rescheduled for September

UEFA have reportedly postponed the Euro 2020 play-offs for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The European governing body today held a video conference meeting with all its 55 members to share an update on the progress that is being made by the two working groups.

The groups were created two weeks ago in an attempt to organize several options that could see the 2019/20 football season concluded.

It has been reported the play offs for the Euro finals, which have been pushed back until next summer due to Covid-19, have been postponed yet again.

The games were originally scheduled for March 26 and 31 with the rescheduled play-offs then pencilled in provisionally for June 4-9.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad were set to face Israel in the semi-final with the winners of Norway and Serbia’s clash awaiting in the final should the Scots see off Israel.

UEFA said the next available Euro 2020 playoff dates are from September 3-8.

The priority in European football will be completing club competitions if games resume in June.

That will include national leagues and the Champions League and Europa League.

The decision has been made in a conference call with officials from the 55 UEFA member federations.