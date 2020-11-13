Scotland at Euro 2020: Viewers baffled at hero David Marshall’s ‘pink’ orange kit

Scotland’s national team last night answered the question of whether they would compete in a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

The reply was a resounding ‘yes’ after a 5-4 penalty shootout success followed an at-time torturous 1-1 draw with Serbia.

But another question lingered throughout the night as supporters, unable to travel to Belgrade in person due to coronavirus restrictions, anxiously watched the match on television.

It was, ‘what colour was the shirt worn by spot-kick hero David Marshall’?

The Derby County goalkeeper’s priceless game-winning save from Aleksandar Mitrovic was clear for all to see last night.

But was the 35 year old wearing pink or orange in what may prove to be the defining moment of his career?

would hate to be andy murray’s neighbours 😳 pic.twitter.com/tL6GvNuaUW — james. (@james__avfc) November 12, 2020

The official website of the Scotland National Team invites fans to purchase its kits from the JD Sports website.

Beneath a picture of a model wearing the 2020 goalkeeping jersey, it says: “Stand out when in net in this men’s Scotland 2020 Away Goalkeeper Shirt from adidas. In a bold orange colourway with black camo panelling on the sides and around the collar, this long sleeved shirt has ribbed cuffs and a v-neckline.”

Yet Marshall’s shirt appeared to be pink, according to many TV observers last night.

Twitter user DuncMcKay wrote: “I’m sure it was pink,” to which ArcheryContest replied: “When we build the David Marshall statue it can be pink.”

When we build the David Marshall statue it can be pink — Jamie (@ArcheryContest) November 13, 2020

Kingjobbie, also on Twitter, had his own theory. With supporting photos posted: “Somehow managed to avoid the drink tonight so that won’t explain why I can’t figure out if David Marshall’s shirt was pink or orange.

“Photos seem more orange. Videos more pink.”

Somehow managed to avoid the drink tonight so that won't explain why I can't figure out if David Marshall's shirt was pink or orange. Photos seem more orange. Videos more pink pic.twitter.com/XIJZOqihxq — King Jobbie (@kingjobbie) November 13, 2020

He added: “This has all been faked. This is the moon landing all over again. Of course Scotland didn’t really qualify for a tournament.”

🙌 What a save from David Marshall to win it last night. We're willing to bet some of you filmed your reactions. If you did – we want to see them. Either DM them to us or Tweet them to us using #MyMarshallMoment. pic.twitter.com/OH6fro7Bmc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 13, 2020

Scotland’s reward for prevailing in Belgrade is a place in Group D alongside England, Croatia and Czech Republic, with all three group-stage games taking place in the British Isles.