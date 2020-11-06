Ryan Fraser set to miss Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia

Scotland look set to be without winger Ryan Fraser for next week’s crucial Euro 2020 play-off final against Serbia.

The former Aberdeen player missed Newcastle’s Premier League match against Southampton due to a hamstring injury.

It is understood he will be unable to take part in Scotland’s upcoming triple-header with the play-off final against Serbia followed by Nations League matches in Slovakia and Israel.

The 26-year-old scored the winner for Scotland in their last match, a 1-0 success against Czech Republic on October 14.