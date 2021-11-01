Rugby: Pressure mounting as Aberdeen Grammar slip to seventh straight defeat

Aberdeen Grammar’s place in the top amateur league must surely be in serious jeopardy after slipping to their seventh consecutive defeat in the Premiership following a 36-10 loss at Selkirk.

Worryingly for the Aberdeen side their hosts had until Saturday won only one game in the league.

Despite shipping six tries at Philiphaugh, it was difficult not to have sympathy for the beleaguered young Grammar team who been asked to get up in time for a 6am departure from the Granite City to play one of the most significant games in the history of the 128 year old club.

The situation came about because of Scotland were scheduled to play Tonga in one of four autumn tests, resulting in Scottish Rugby instructing all clubs to play their scheduled league games on Saturday to kick off at 12.30pm.

In fairness to Grammar they approached Selkirk in a bid to rearrange a later kick off but were not able to renegotiate the arrangement, though no one in the Grammar camp was prepared to make the early start an excuse for their performance.

There was instead defiance from one of the new boys.

Corey Buchan, who moved across the city from Gordonians last season, said: “This is not about today but if we win one game we will go on and win more. We won’t go down.”

Grammar started brightly but faded, conceding three tries in the space of 12 minutes to effectively lose control of the game, but instead of folding found the energy and the will to battle back with a penalty and converted try to go into the break only 17-10 arrears.

The visitors felt they were still in contention despite the the territorial advantage being enjoyed by the Borderers.

Centre and captain Tom Aplin kicked the penalty and then converted hooker Glen Robertson’s pushover try.

The second half belonged to Selkirk who kept possession, denying the visitors a sniff of a try.

The Grammar defence remained solid but it was only a matter of time before the resurgent Selkirk scored the vital fourth try.

Two late touchdowns followed giving the final tally a flattering gloss but nonetheless deserved given the pressure enjoyed by the home team.

Winger Callum McNeill was a two try stand out for Selkirk, while the Grammar players to gain pass marks were No 8 Buchan, Aplin for his surging runs, Matt Schosser for his sterling effort in the front row and Scott Renfrew for his never say die commitment in the second row.

But the pick of the bunch was Sam Knudson, the Grammar No 10 who with ball in hand was always like to create problems but denied good ball with which to weave his magic.

November will prove to be an equally crucial month with two games against the improving Edinburgh Accies and a rearranged game against GHA, two of which are at Rubislaw.

Aplin added his brand of optimism to the day when he said: “I still believe it’s in us to come good.”

Highland’s matches in National 1, Caley North Division 2 and Division 4 were all postponed due to Covid-19.