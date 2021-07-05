Ross County sign Manchester City midfielder on season long loan

Ross County have signed Manchester City teenage midfielder Alexander Robertson on a season long loan deal.

The 18-year spent made his senior professional debut for Premier League champions Manchester City last season against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Check-a-trade trophy.

The teen was prolific last season, scoring 17 goals across the 18s and 23s, on his way to picking up a PL2 trophy as league winners.

Alexander has also played international football for Australia at U-15 level, but most recently has represented England at U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels.

Staggies’ boss Malky Mackay insists Ross County beat a number of clubs to the loan capture of the highly rated youth international.

Mackay is confident the teenage midfielder will bring goals, energy and tenacity to his team in the upcoming season.

Mackay said: “We are delighted to have signed Alexander, someone I have been tracking personally for nearly four years.

“He has scored goals for every team he has played with, and the variety of goals he scores, off both feet as well as set plays, has really caught the eye.

“Alexander also brings an energy, hard work and tenacity to our midfield group, as well as a youthful vibrancy and an elite mentality.”

Alexander began his career in Australia at Hokoah Sydney East FC before moving to Manchester United’s elite Academy set up.

After impressing with the Red Devils for two years he was snapped up by city rivals Manchester City and has made an impact with the U18 and U23 sides.

Mackay said: “There were a number of clubs interested in Alexander as he is a really promising young talent.

“I am happy that we will be able to play our part in this stage of his development and will be really eager to impress our supporters and we are really excited to be working with him.

“We would like to thank Manchester City for allowing us to be part of Alexanders development, we look forward to showcasing his talents in the Scottish Premiership”