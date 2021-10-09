Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Rising Byron Boxing star Fawaz Aborode targeting world championship spot in Serbia

By Sean Wallace
09/10/2021, 6:00 am
Byron Boxing star Fawaz Aborode is bidding for world championships selection.

Rising Byron Boxing ABC star Fawaz Aborode will this weekend bid to land a spot at the world boxing championships.

The 19-year-old will travel down to Sheffield to participate in an elite Team GB training camp.

Aborode aims to impress in Sheffield to secure a berth at the AIBA world championships in Belgrade, Serbia which begins on Sunday October 24.

The highly rated teen also hopes to further increase his chances of securing a spot with Team GB to follow in the footsteps of Byron Boxing graduate John Docherty.

Now a successful professional Docherty was part of the GB Podium Squad whilst at Byron Boxing and also fought at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning bronze.

Byron Boxing club star Fawaz Aborode to box at GB team trials

Aborode said: “If I do well at the GB training camp in Sheffield I will hopefully get picked to go to the worlds in Serbia later this month.

“The target is also to get into Team GB over the next few years.  If I could get into Team GB that would mean the world to me.

“John Docherty was in Team GB whilst at Byron and when I was younger I always looked up to him.

“Hopefully I can accomplish that as well.

“Having John at the same club during that time gave me the motivation and confidence that I could achieve that.”

Commonwealth Games 2022 target

As well as bronze at the Gold Coast games in 2018 Docherty also secured gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa three years earlier.

Middleweight Docherty, 23, has a pro record of nine wins with only one defeat from 10 fights.

In the bid to emulate Docherty’s success Aborode  trains with the  Scotland squad at the High Performance Centre for two days each week in Glasgow.

He balances that with training at Byron.

Aborode also aims to compete in the Commonwealth Games and is targeting next summer’s tournament in Birmingham.

Byron Boxing Club star Fawaz Aborode is set to join the Team GB selection camp.

He said: “I want to go all the way and will train hard so that will hopefully pay off.

“The target is to get picked for the Commonwealth Games next year.

“The nationals are in April so if I win that I will hopefully get selected for the Commonwealth Games.

“I beat the Scottish champion in my last fight and then was set to box him again in the nationals but Covid happened the week before.

“That meant I couldn’t fight in the nationals.

“Throughout the lockdown I continued to train and did my running so my weight never really went up.

“Now I go down to Glasgow to train at the High Performance Centre. On Monday and Thursday I am at Byron Boxing and on Tuesday and Wednesday in Glasgow.”

Fawaz Aborode, then 15-years-old, training with coach Kevin Kerr in 2018.

Inspired to box by Anthony Joshua

It will be five years next month since Aborode first walked into Byron Boxing Club and began his ascent to the level where he is now targeting the world championships and Commonwealth Games.

The inspiration for initially taking up the sport was  heavyweight star Anthony Joshua who recently lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles when defeated by Oleksandr Usyk.

He said: “Anthony Joshua got me into boxing.

“I saw a video of him boxing. The next day I went to school and told all my friends about it.

“I told them I was going to go the a boxing gym and I started from there at Byron and never looked back.”