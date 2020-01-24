Peterhead’s Ross Willox joins Fraserburgh on permanent basis following loan spell

Ross Willox has joined Fraserburgh from Peterhead on a permanent basis.

The midfielder has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Bellslea Park side since joining the club on loan in September.

Broch assistant manager James Duthie thanked Peterhead for helping get the deal done.

Willox will remain with the Broch until the end of the season.

He said: “Peterhead were brilliant to deal with.

“We are very thankful to Rodger Morrison and Jim McInally at Peterhead for their understanding of our situation and Ross’ situation.

“We are delighted to get him until the end of the season and then we will take it from there.

“He has been playing very well for us.

“It gives us a real boost for the second half of the season.”

Duthie has been impressed by the dedication shown by Willox, who is based in Edinburgh.

He added: “Ross doesn’t stay in the local area so he has shown a lot of commitment to travel up for training once a week and games on a Saturday.

“Jim McInally couldn’t speak highly enough of Ross’ attitude and it is easy to see why.

“He has been a great player for us and we will sit down with Ross and see how he feels about it at the end of the season.”