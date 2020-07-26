Peterhead Football Club pays tribute to former player after he dies age 47

A north-east football club has paid tribute to one of its former players after he died aged 47.

Former Rangers midfielder David Hagen who was was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018, was also an ex Peterhead Football Club player.

He played for the club between 2004 and 2006.

In a statement the club said: “Everyone associated with Peterhead FC is saddened to learn of former player David Hagen’s passing. David spent two seasons with the Blue Toon between 2004 and 2006 and made many friends at the club.”

In the statement Mark Perry, a former teammate at Balmoor Statium, commented: “I’m devastated to hear the news about David. He was a great player and teammate, but more importantly a great lad. I got to know ‘Hagey’ very well in our two years together at Peterhead, and have some great memories of that time.”

The statement adds: “The club’s sincere condolences are with David’s family at this sad time.”

Hagen made 16 appearances for Rangers between 1992 and 1994.

After leaving Ibrox, he had spells at Hearts, Falkirk and Clyde, as well as Peterhead, before finishing his career with non-league Bo’ness United in 2007.