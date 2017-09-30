We both have that fire and desire to win and be the best, says Chad Gable

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Rising tag-team star Chad Gable today vowed to show Aberdeen’s WWE fans his new partnership has major title-winning potential.

Gable and new partner Shelton Benjamin are one of the highlights of WWE Live at the Exhibition and Conference Centre on Friday, November 3.

It is a Granite City return for Gable who wrestled at the same venue last November with former partner Jason Jordan in American Alpha.

Since then Gable has changed partners following Jordan’s move to Raw.

He subsequently linked up with Benjamin, formerly of Team Angle – the two-time WWE Tag-Team Championship winners.

The new team made an immediate impact in defeating the Ascension – and Gable insists they are ready to blast their way to title glory.

Speaking to the Evening Express from the United States, the 31-year-old said: “Goal number one for us is to win titles.

“We both have that fire and desire to win and be the best.

“Neither of us are going to stop until we get the championships – and keep those championships.

“We have ideas and want to take this tag team in a new, unique direction.

“I am excited about working with Shelton and that is going to be a dangerous thing for the rest of the division.”

Gable and Benjamin will star in a glittering line-up of the world’s top wrestlers as WWE returns to Aberdeen.

Legend AJ Styles will compete in a WWE Championship Fatal Five-way match.

Reigning WWE American champion Styles will go up against Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal.

With Charlie Haas as his partner, Benjamin landed a succession of titles in Team Angle. It is a reflection of their success that the team name subsequently mutated into The World’s Greatest Tag Team.

For Gable having that experience by his side will be invaluable.

“I have a lot of respect for Shelton and he is a wrestler I grew up watching,” he said.

“To now be wrestling with him is great and I consider myself very lucky to have Shelton as a partner as he won numerous titles in WWE.

“For as much as I consider Jason one of my best friends and a great partner we didn’t have that experience and hadn’t been there before.

“Shelton knows what it takes to win and make it in the WWE and I am going to take full advantage of that.”

Other stars confirmed for the Aberdeen show are Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode and Becky Lynch.

There will also be a Smackdown Tag-Team championship match between the New Day and Usos.

Gable warned he is gunning for the division’s top tag-team outfits.

“They threw us in with the wolves right away with the Ascension and the Hype Bros.

“Instead of giving us local guys no one has ever heard of to try to get us going we are in there with real tag teams who have had success in the WWE.

“And we are ploughing through them and destroying everyone already.”

American Alpha dissolved when Jordan moved to Raw earlier this year.

Gable, who wrestled for USA at the London 2012 Olympics, spent a number of months solo before linking up with Benjamin.

He said: “We have incredible talent on the Smackdown roster such as AJ Styles, who I had a great match with.

“I was fortunate for a couple of months to have these really good singles matches and show the Smackdown audience a side of me that they maybe hadn’t seen before in a tag team.

“I think that opened a lot of people’s eyes as they realised there is more to me than just being in a tag team.

“It really challenged me physically and mentally and made me tactically assess myself and where I am at.

“It made me change my style a little bit.

“In a number of different ways it made me a very better wrestler.”