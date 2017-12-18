Rugby round-up: Victory in Orkney gives Gordonians mid-table festive cheer

Gordonians took full advantage of a trip to Orkney on a day when rugby on the mainland was generally confined to the freezer.

They racked up a five-try win to move into the security of mid-table in National League 3.

Club president Jim Sugden was particularly happy with the 36-12 win, having been unable to travel due to a major operation two weeks ago.

He said: “This was just the tonic I needed.

“It’s a clear indication of just far we have come in our first season back in the national leagues.

“Winning in Kirkwall is no easy task. Our aim for the campaign was to consolidate a place in the division, it was made all the sweeter today by the fact we were the only game played in the three national leagues. “We will now enjoy our festive break.’’

Head coach Ryan Morrice was equally happy with the outcome and said: “Considering the distractions of the week in which we were unable to train properly due to the weather it was a good result.

“We played remarkably well, and once we got into gear, there was no doubt about who would win.

“We achieved ascendancy up front which led to our classy backs finishing off the game in style.’’

The Countesswells side led 17 -7 at the break before going on to secure victory thanks to two-try hero Daryll Morrow who had a superb game for the island marauders.

Tries form Danny Usugo, Chris Simpson and Steven Whittet added to the home misery, while kicking ace Graeme Crawford confined the home side to a rare defeat at Pickaquoy.

The win takes the Aberdeen side 15 points clear of the relegation area, and poised for a top-half of the table finish.

Meanwhile, there was sunshine at Fraserburgh where the home team managed to play the only game of two games in the Caledonian league, resulting in a 47-0 win for Aberdeenshire 2nds under the shrewd tutorage of coach Barney Henderson.

The former Shire prop said: “We were good value for our win.”