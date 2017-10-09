Rugby round-up: Victory in Edinburgh gives Grammar mid-table security

Aberdeen Grammar registered back-to-back wins to move into mid-table safety in National League 1 after a convincing 67-27 win at the expense of Stewart’s-Melville in Edinburgh, even if head coach Ali O’Connor was not entirely happy.

He said: “It was a good victory on the road, but too loose for my liking, although I’ll settle for a win and some fine individual performances which takes us into a good position in the league.

“Once again Greig Ryan was a stand out for us in the back row, while prop Rob Ellinson was a three-try hero. Chris Jollands and Robin Cessford had sound games in the pack.”

Grammar had the game won at half-time after a blistering start which gave them a 29-8 lead at the break. The visitors touchdowns came from centre Nat Coe (2), scrum half Jake Gray, flanker Robin Cessford, replacement Murray Mitchell, winger Calum Ruxton, replacement Rod Bailey, and of course three-try hero Ellinson. Stand off Byrn Perrott kicked seven conversions and one penalty.

At Woodside, an all Aberdeenshire side, picked up their first point of the season for their four tries, but still came out of the game as 71-28 losers to Howe of Fife.

However, delighted head coach Craig Parslow said: “After a pretty dreadful start to our season, this feels like a win, and something we can build on. I thought we matched them up front, but failed to contain their back three.”

At Countesswells, Gordonians gave Hillhead Jordanhill a head start of 24-3 at half-time, and just failed to claw back the deficit in the second period, running out 31-27 losers, but getting two bonus points for the effort.

Ellon underlined their title prospects in Caley 2 North at Invergordon where they comfortably saw off the challenge of Ross Sutherland, easing through in style to win 60 -17.

At Banchory, Mackie FP were worthy 32-8 winners away to Deeside, while Garioch were no less convincing at Kellands Park where Aberdeen University Medics were 34-10 losers.