Tiger Woods cut free from wreck after car overturns in LA

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods has been injured in a car accident.

The golfer was taken to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, the vehicle was left with “major damage” after it rolled over, with the “jaws of life” used to free Tiger Woods.

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

According to his manager, the star suffered “multiple leg injuries” and is undergoing surgery.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg said: “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods, 45, was at Riviera Country Club at the weekend as host of the Genesis Invitational but was not competing following recent back surgery.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department read: “On February 23, 2021 at approximately 7.12am LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”