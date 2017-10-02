Tessa leads the way as Sports Village Table Tennis Academy players take six titles in strong home event

Tessa Yau was the home player of the day at the North of Scotland Open at Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV).

The National Table Tennis event drew a large entry of more than 100 players from around Scotland, and there was a large contingent entered from the ASV Table Tennis Academy.

Tessa (Albyn School) is now 15 and is competing in her first season as an Under-18 category player.

She came through the group stages untroubled, and eventually found herself against team-mate Isla Stott (St Margaret’s School) in the semi-final.

Tessa overcame Isla and went on to a comfortable 3-0 win in the final against Glasgow-based player Wiktoria Smolarek.

Not content with that win, Tessa went on to compete in the women’s senior event.

Seeded at No3, she produced some excellent results and comfortably defeated No1 seed Alisa Kahlid, from Glasgow, 3-0 in the final match, taking the women’s title to add to the U18 title.

Dylan Curry (Banchory Academy) is also competing in his first season in the U18 category, but despite that came into the event as the top seed.

He went on to prove his seeding was correct, dropping only one game in his quarter-final 3-1 victory on the way to the last two.

Dylan maintained his fantastic form in the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ayrshire player Harvey McDonald.

In the U15 boys category, Rafal Wilowski (Banchory Academy) was No1 seed in his final season at that age group.

The No2 and No4 seeds were another two Academy players in Yifei Fang (Robert Gordon’s) and Josef Bokedal (Aberdeen Grammar), both competing in their first year as U15 category players.

All three boys made it through to the semi-final stage. This meant Rafal and Josef met in the first semi, with Rafal coming out on top.

In the second semi-final, Yifei had a tough match against No3 seed Gautam Kakar, from Glasgow, and it was Gautam who made it though to play Rafal in the final. Rafal raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead then relaxed, allowing Gautam to take the next set. Rafal then eased through 11-4 in the next set to take the U15 title – the third of the day for the ASV Academy players.

A strong entry in the U13 boys also saw three Academy players in the last four – Louis Loi (Markethill Primary), Jonathan Pan (Danestone Primary) and Dylan Thies (St Joseph’s Primary).

Jonathan and Dylan had a very close semi-final, Jonathan coming through 3-1. Louis also came through his semi-final 3-1 against Ayrshire player Charlie McGowan, to set up an all-Aberdeen final with Jonathan.

The final match could not have been closer, with Louis finally winning 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7 in an exciting match.

In the mixed U11 section, Academy player Daniel Tibbets (Arduthie Primary) came though comfortably, only dropping one set the whole day and lifting the title – six titles in all for the ASV TT Academy players.

The next event of the season is the Perth Grand Prix on Sunday, October 15.

SELECTIONS have been made for the two-player teams for the Home Nations Championships in Guernsey (November 9-12).

These consist of Under-15, U18 and Senior teams for male and female.

Rafal Wilowski and Dylan Curry were selected for the U15 and U18 boys’ teams respectively, while Tessa Yau and Isla Stott were selected for the U18 girls’ team – four Aberdeen Sports Village Academy players making up 50% of all the Scottish U15 and U18 teams at the championships.