Extra tickets have been released for this year’s Battle of the Brits tennis event, which will see Scotland take on England in Aberdeen.

Former world number one Andy Murray and his doubles superstar brother Jamie will lead the Scotland team against an England squad featuring current British number one Dan Evans.

The event, at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday December 22, will feature Andy Murray in all three sessions.

Six matches are scheduled for the Battle of the Brits: four singles and two doubles.

December’s event will be the first time in 15 years that the Murray brothers have competed in Aberdeen. Their last appearance was at the Aberdeen Cup back in 2006.

And now tournament director Jamie Murray has added extra tickets, which are on sale now and can be purchased here.

