Shaw claims another fourth in Paralympic Games

Toni Shaw of Aberdeen made it two fourth place finishes on a hectic penultimate day of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 18 year-old, who had finished fourth in the S9 100m butterfly final earlier on Thursday, was back in action in the 4x100m medley relay final with team-mates Steph Millward, Maisie Summers-Newton and Zara Mullooly.

The quartet swam well but their time of 4:58.76 was not enough to clinch a medal with the USA taking gold ahead of the Russian Paralympic Committee and Australia.

Despite missing out on a medal there was no disappointment from the team.

Shaw said: “Relays are my absolute favourite race especially alongside these guys and as long as I can be in a relay I will be.”

Millward expects the race to be her final Paralympic Games but she insists the future is bright for the British team.

She said: “I’ve done four, I’ve had my fair share. I’ve enjoyed each and every one of them and to finish on a high in fourth alongside this group of people is wonderful.

“We were that away from a medal but they will go on to win more medals as they are an inspiration to everybody. We should be proud of finishing fourth.”