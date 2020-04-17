Sense of what might have been for Aberdeenshire RFC with season declared null and void

This time last year Aberdeenshire were preparing for one of the biggest weekends in the history of the 145-year-old club.

Tomorrow the Woodside outfit will be reflecting on what might have been had coronavirus not swept the country.

Shire were in fact heading for another National Bowl and promotion double, as claimed last season when they won the final at BT Murrayfield to add the bowl to their Caley 4 North title.

This year they reached the semi-final stage of the same competition and were due to meet Dalkeith at Woodside.

But they have been denied the opportunity to reach the final after the SRU declared all fixtures for the season null and void.

The Aberdeen outfit also lost out on the promotion place they had already won from Caley 3 North to the acute disappointment of head coach Barny Henderson.

“It was all very hard to take, not least not being able to go up another league,” he said. “I have no doubt we would have beaten Dalkeith, having been at Murrayfield the year before and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience.

“The guys were really hyped up for it. The game at HQ was a bit special, but we were made to fight all the way, only coming through 36-31 against the Dundee University Medics.

“Going back would have given us a better feel for the day. As it was it was over all too quickly. We would have been able to savour the build-up. Having said that it was still a red letter day for the club.

“The decision not to promote us still rankles. We’ll just have to do it all over again.”

Orkney were left in a similar position, having all but won Caley Division 1 and poised to reach the final of the National Shield with only a home game against Edinburgh side Royal High at Kirkwall between them and a first trip to Murrayfield when the season was halted.

President and head coach Garry Coltherd was gutted by the outcome.

He said: “I really feel for the players who have put so much into the season. They have not only travelled all over the country, but won every game, and have nothing to show for it.”