Scott Harrison’s Aberdeen opponent insists former world champ is still a force

Former world champion Scott Harrison’s comeback opponent believes he remains a dangerous threat despite a seven year ring absence.

Aberdeen is scheduled to host the first behind closed doors boxing event when Harrison faces Orkney’s Paul Peers at the city’s Northern Hotel.

The date has yet to be confirmed as the event will only be held when the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions allow.

Organisers hope the behind closed event, under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Association (BIBA), can be held in late June or early July.

Former WBO featherweight champion Harrison has not fought since April 2014 when losing a WBO European title clash with Liam Walsh.

Harrison,42, was released from jail in July 2018 having served a four year sentence for assault.

Peers, 32, said: “I have had a lot of people say to me Scott’s finished as he’s over 40 years old.

“However my reply is always the same… when boxing is taken away from you, especially when you live and breathe it, it’s heart breaking and mentally tough.

“Scott’s been out for seven years.

“If he’s hungry and if he’s as passionate as he says he is, which I think he is, that says to me he’s dangerous.”

The Aberdeen event will be broadcast live on Fite TV (worldwide) as well as delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (SCN).

Rapid result Covid-19 testing will be undertaken at the venue and there will be full personal protection equipment.

Boxers will be required to wear a surgical mask, which can only be removed once in the ring.

The referee and anyone ringside must keep their mask on.

PBC International champion Peers said: “I have found it hard to stay positive during lockdown but in the back of my mind I knew something would come along.

“I have that fire back and this is my opportunity to shine.

“A couple of years ago I was lucky enough to get flown over to Tenerife to prepare Liam Walsh to defend his titles against Joe Murray and I was there for eight weeks training and sparring with the Walsh brothers.

“To live, train and breathe boxing with them has taught me a lot and I honestly believe I spent time with them for a reason, now I say this because Liam Walsh is the last person to beat Scott.

“It’s not a coincidence I believe, I spent three camps with them, and it seems just for this very moment.

“I have dedicated my life to boxing, I am thirty three in September and I believe now I am in the prime of my boxing career.

Harrison vs Peers will co-headline along with a heavyweight contest featuring Danny Williams, most famous for his 2004 knock out victory over Mike Tyson, against PBC International Champion Lee Kellett.

Main support sees Orkney based ten time World Kickboxing Champion Caitlin Foran making her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Aberdeen’s Liam Allan will also make his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard with a clash between Perth’s unbeaten Gary Wilson and Liverpool’s Scott McIntyre completing the undercard.