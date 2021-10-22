Scotland spinner Mark Watt hopes for more scalps on T20 World Cup run

A few notable scalps are already in Scotland cricketing folklore and Mark Watt sees no reason why they cannot add more to the list.

Scotland have advanced out of the group for the first time in T20 World Cup history. On their three previous attempts they only managed to win one game, a tally they have bettered and then some in the tournament’s first week.

Three wins from three in Group B, culminating in a victory over Oman on Thursday, will see Shane Burger’s side take on India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Namibia.

They have already beaten World Cup regulars Bangladesh and memorably beat England by six runs at The Grange in 2018.

For Watt, a Scotland regular since debuting in 2015, anything is possible once they resume against Afghanistan on Monday.

“I don’t think we need to do anything else different,” he said. “We’ve won three out of three, beating a top-six nation in Bangladesh, so I don’t think we need to change anything.

The years of hard work, sacrifice, highs, lows… Culminating in a night like tonight. And we're just getting started 🔥 This team 💜#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 | #PurpleLids 🟣 pic.twitter.com/nxjGTEBSxF — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 21, 2021

“If anything Bangladesh need to change a few things as they’ve struggled in the group, like we knew they would. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing.

“I think we’re going to make a few upsets. I don’t see why not, we’ve done it before. We’ve beaten the best ODI team in the world and we’ve beaten Bangladesh there.

“We’re on a really good run of form and I think teams won’t take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland – we’re in a great run of form and have got a lot of momentum going forward.”

Scotland have caught the eye back home and the messages emanating from the camp in the Middle East has been about how they want to inspire a nation.

With the tournament being screened live on Sky Sports, it means an interested audience should only grow as their exploits continue.

“I think a lot of people will be looking at us on the TV wanting to play for Scotland now,” added Watt. “That’s what our main aim is, to inspire a nation and want kids to try different sports and play cricket.

“It’s not the biggest sport in Scotland but we’re trying to push it up there. This is going to help massively.”

Scotland will now move from Oman, where their first three games have been played, to the United Arab Emirates. Their fixture against Afghanistan will take place in Sharjah.

The group will also enable the Scots to pit themselves against world-class such as India’s Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Pakistan big-hitter Babar Azam.

“That’s why you play the game, to play against the big stars,” said Watt, who plays his club cricket for Edinburgh side Heriots. “They certainly are the best in the world so the guys are just absolutely buzzing, to showcase our skills against the whole world.

“That’s why you want to get into World Cup, to come up against the best teams and best players to challenge yourself.”

If a couple more big names are toppled by Shane Burger’s inspired side, then cricket in Scotland will be a huge benefactor.

“We just hope young kids are watching us and wanting to be like us,” said Watt. “That’s why we put on the shirts, to inspire a nation, and hopefully the boys have done that.”