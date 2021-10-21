Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Other sports

Scotland head coach Shane Burger ‘inspired’ by his side after T20 World Cup progress

By Jamie Durent
21/10/2021, 10:30 pm
Scotland head coach Shane Burger.
Scotland head coach Shane Burger.

Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger feels inspired by his team on their memorable T20 World Cup run.

Victory over Oman on Thursday sealed their progress to the Super 12 of the tournament, seeing them top the group and finish with three wins from three.

Scotland triumphed by eight wickets over Oman in Muscat, following on the back of wins over Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

They will now test themselves against India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan and one of Namibia or Ireland in their next group. Their next fixture is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

Burgers said: “I’m just incredibly happy for this group. To win this game in the fashion that we did is testament to all the hard work that the boys have put in. This team has been nothing short of inspiring.

Scotland batters Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington celebrate after seeing their side to victory over Oman.
Scotland batters Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington celebrate after seeing their side to victory over Oman.

“The ability to top a group like we have done I think sends a really strong message not only to the Scottish public but also the cricketing world. We’re incredibly happy and proud right now and we’ll just take a couple of days to let it settle in and just enjoy it because this is why we play the game, this is why we put all the hard work in, to experience times like this and the guys need to enjoy it because they deserve it.

“I thought our bowlers were exceptional. I thought our fielding display bar one or two little slips here or there was excellent. We really have put a full performance together this evening.

“We’ve been waiting for it, and I think it’s fitting for Richie Berrington to get the winning runs in the fashion that he did.”