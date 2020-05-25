Scotland cricket coach Shane Burger pleads with public not to turn back on game over expected summer without action

Scotland cricket coach Shane Burger hopes people don’t turn their backs on the game because of coronavirus.

It seems unlikely the Saltires will play any international matches this summer with a One-Day International (ODI) and T20 game against New Zealand next month already postponed.

A T20 with Australia and four Cricket World Cup League Two matches against Namibia and Nepal also look set to be called off.

In the club game the national leagues and clubs have been cancelled this summer and there will be no local action, even in friendly form before August 1 at the earliest.

If there’s no cricket this summer then there is a worry that players, officials and supporters of all ages might not return to the game next year, Burger hopes that isn’t the case.

The national coach said: “Yes I do think if cricket isn’t played then it’s hard to prevent people, especially kids, being pulled away from the game because everybody gets pulled into different sports and different hobbies at different ages.

“I just hope that people want to remain in the game of cricket. It’s not just about what the Scottish men’s team have done.

“Women’s cricket is growing, disability cricket is growing and Cricket Scotland have put some really good things in place to try to make cricket more mainstream in this county.

“For any aspiring young cricketer you also need to look at what the T20 game has done when it comes to creating a real career for yourself, as has the red ball game.

“In various formats cricketers are now able to earn good salaries and travel the world doing something they love.

“If I was a young aspiring cricketer I can’t imagine why you’d want to give up the game when there are so many opportunities.

“Do we have challenges and do clubs and facilities face challenges? Of course they do at this time.

“But we’re trying to put things in place to help them through those challenges.

“Lets hope that when the summer of 2021 arrives the weather is amazing and everyone wants to get out and play cricket.

“But the onus is on us to try to make cricket more mainstream in this country.”

Burger is looking forward to sport resuming but says Covid-19 has given him a fresh perspective that cricket isn’t the be all and end all.

The South African added: “There are bigger things in life than cricket and I’ve maybe fallen foul of that in the past.

“I’ve always believed life revolved around cricket and lived my life around cricket.

“But it’s at times like this when you take a step back and realise there are other things in life that are more important.

“At the next cricket game we’re able to play I’m going to celebrate the fact we’re playing a game of cricket.

“I’ll want my team to go out and win, but if we just out on the field able to play cricket then that is something worth celebrating.

“All the players and staff will be the same and we’ll all be delighted to be out there playing again.

“So many people have been effected by this pandemic and my thoughts and prayers go out to all the families that have been effected and hopefully once this is over sport like cricket can bring some joy and positivity back into people’s lives.”