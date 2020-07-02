Paul Lawrie unveils new Tartan Tour golf events to help Scottish golfers post-lockdown

Paul Lawrie has announced the launch of a new six-event golf tour in Scotland to help golfers north of the border.

The Tartan Tour will start in August at Carnoustie and will also stop at Royal Dornoch, Lawrie’s own course in Aberdeen, Pollok, St Andrews and Rowallan Castle.

The events will be played over 36 holes and two days, with the competition to any male or female professional golfer. All entry fees will go towards the prize funds with a maximum of 72 participants.

Lawrie said: “This period has been the strangest any of us have ever faced in our lifetimes and as professional sportspeople we are champing at the bit to get back competing. The Tartan Pro Tour has come about partly because Covid has obliterated our normal schedules.

“All of the pros I’ve had contact with throughout these past twelve weeks have no certainty that they’ll get a chance to play again this season at all. I’ve been so impressed by the efforts of the European Tour to get the UK Swing of events to the stage it’s at but for so many Pros the remainder of the year looks unclear.

“For the players on the smaller circuits there’s little or nothing to set their sights on, sadly. Whilst there seem to be several smaller tours popping-up around the M25 Corridor, it’s a long way for pros from north of the border to go without accommodation options and all the other considerations around air travel.”

Farmfoods, Gym Rental Company, Blue Group, Cloudcube, Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and The R&A are the official tour sponsors.

Entries will be open from July 13 on a new website under construction.