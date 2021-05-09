Athletics: Great Britain international Alisha Rees hopes for more mixed relay opportunities

International sprinter Alisha Rees hopes Great Britain will send mixed 4x200m relay teams to future international competitions.

The Banchory Stonehaven AC runner watched on TV as Aberdeen AAC’s Zoey Clark performed strongly for GB in the mixed 4x400m at the world relays in Poland last weekend.

Clark, pictured inset, ran strongly on the second leg and the quartet eventually finished fifth behind winners Italy.

But there was no British representation in the 4x200m, an event which would be perfectly suited to Rees who has won four Scottish women’s 200m titles in recent years.

She said: “The mixed relays looked like great fun and it’s a shame GB didn’t have a team for the 4x200m.

“I think a team wasn’t sent because that event isn’t in the Olympics, whereas the mixed 4x400m will be a medal event in Tokyo this summer.

“Relays are one of the best parts of our sport and it would be good if there were more of them.

“I’ve never done a mixed relay but it would be good to try one.

“It would be interesting to see these events held at club level too.”

Rees is keeping her fingers crossed that a niggling achilles problem won’t delay the start to her season.

The GB international plans to get her summer campaign out of the blocks at Loughborough next Wednesday with an outing in the 100m.

Her main target for the year is to do well at the European under-23 championships at Bergen, Norway, from July 8-11 and to do that she must negotiate the British team trials at Bedford on June 19-20.

Preparations had been going well until her left tendon began to cause some concern, but she hopes it won’t amount to much.

She said: “It’s frustrating for this to happen just when the season is starting.

“It’s nothing major but little things can build up into bigger problems if you’re not careful.

“I can run on it, but not quite the way I’d like to.

“So, I need to be cautious and I’ll see how things go over the next few days before making a decision about next Wednesday.”

Rees has completed her studies at Loughborough University but has decided to remain in Leicestershire where her coach Leon Baptiste is based.

If she is unable to compete next Wednesday, she still hopes to be fully fit for the Loughborough international later in the month.

She said: “It’s good to have finished my course here and I’ve now got a part-time job working in a shop. That helps fill in the days when I’m not training.

“I want to do the 100m at the Loughborough international and after that I have a few other competitions in mind.

“I’m running at Lee Valley on June 9 and I hope to have another race before the under-23 trials at Bedford.

“I’m concentrating mainly on the 100m but I’ll do some 200s as well.”

Rees also plans to compete in the Olympic trials at Manchester at the end of June.

While an individual place for Tokyo looks to be a step too far for the 22-year-old at the moment, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that she could have a chance of a 4x100m relay spot if she can hit peak form.

Meanwhile, the Dunecht Dash, which usually goes ahead this month, will be held as a virtual event.

The 2020 races were cancelled because of the pandemic and organisers have now decided that runners can earn a 2021 medal by competing at a venue of their choice.

Participants can tackle either 2k or 5k and the runs should be completed any time between May 16 and June 13.

Proof of the distance covered and time taken should be submitted.

Full details are available on entrycentral.com.