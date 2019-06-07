North outfits look to improve form as derby clash looms

Aberdeen’s two Eastern Premier teams will be aiming to find some form tomorrow before they meet the following week.

That derby meeting is already looking like a clash to avoid relegation from the top Scottish club league.

Aberdeenshire face the most difficult test at Broughty Ferry where they play league leaders Forfarshire, the only team in the division boasting a 100% record, who are bristling with talent including Scotland player Michael Leask.

Shire captain Kenny Reid was, however, hopeful his misfiring Mannofield men could turn in a match-winning performance.

The skipper took comfort from his side fielding well in the heavy defeat at home to RH Corstorphine last weekend, while admitting they did not bat well.

“It was one of those days when no one was able to put their hand up, which after being 33 for no wicket was disappointing,” Reid said.

“But we’ll have the chance to make amends with two games, one in the league and another at home to Dunnikier in the Scottish Cup. It’s a great opportunity for us to get some time at the crease.”

Despite being bowled out for 68, Shire have made only one change for tomorrow, John Dickinson coming in for Craig Knight who is unavailable.

At the People’s Park, Stoneywood-Dyce also face a double header and, according to captain Jack Mitchell, will be regarding both games, which are both at home, as must-wins.

First up are Arbroath United in the league, followed by a visit from Meigle on Sunday.

Mitchell said: “We have made a couple of changes. Having player/coach Jan Stander back is a huge plus, while overseas amateur Gareth Wolmaran’s return from injury is also important.

“For Sunday’s cup game we will be bringing in two youngsters, including 15-year-old Ailsa Lister, who will be getting her first game as wicketkeeper for the club, and Jack Lambley, another of our young talents.”

In the Strathmore Union leaders Gordonians are at home to Perth Doocot and will be fielding the strongest line-up of the season, according to captain Mayank Bhandari.

He said: “We have looked good in every game in which we had time either in the field, or with the bat. But the big challenges are yet to come.

“The biggest issue we have is the dreadful weather but hopefully one of our two games will go ahead.

“The best chance of a game is at Helensburgh in the cup.”

Mannofield skipper James Musgrave, another frustrated captain, said: “The weather has been a killer, especially as we are playing so well when we do get game time.

“We have 14 guys all wanting to play against 2nd Forfarshire. It would be good to get a game.”

In the ACA Grades, unbeaten Grade 1 leaders Aberdeen Grammar entertain Cults.