Newmachar Primary School pupil claims Scottish mini-moto crown for second time

Darren Cox looks to be a young motorcyclist with a big future after being crowned Scottish mini-moto champion for the second year in a row.

The eight-year-old, who goes by the nickname Danger Daz, has been riding off-road motorcycles since he was three and started riding mini-motos when he was six.

The Newmachar Primary School pupil has impressed during the past two seasons in the Scottish mini-moto championship, winning the Scottish Junior A title in his first year on his Polini 910 4.2 against riders who were two years older than him.

Darren, whose heroes are Marc Marquez and Sam Munro, recorded podium finishes in every race.

Darren again enjoyed success in the Junior A championship this year with the youngster taking the crown in the final race of the season.

His mum Emma said: “Like everyone else we didn’t think we would be racing this year due to the pandemic but thankfully McIntosh Minibikes managed to get a championship organised and we did six rounds of racing.

“Our entire family are very proud of what Darren has achieved, having raced for two years and only once failing to finish in the top three in Scotland.

“We have met some great people through racing and Darren’s best friends are from all over Scotland.

“Darren also gained the support of some sponsors who wanted to help support Darren’s progression through the sport and without them what he has done wouldn’t have been possible.

“There are no races planned for the rest of the year. Hopefully it will start again in March next year but he will be out practising every other weekend where possible.”