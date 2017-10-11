New facility and hard work helping Kettlebells club to add strength

Kettlebells Aberdeen are continuing to achieve fine results in competition and are now being helped by having their own gym.

Last month the club sent six athletes to the Scottish Championships and all of them returned to the Granite City with medals.

They are also sending two of their best competitors, Phil and Karen Low, to the World Championships in Greece this month.

The club are going from strength to strength and instructor Ray Wilson believes their new facility on Charles Street will allow them to grow even more.

He said: “Having our own gym is just fantastic.

“I have wanted a dedicated training space for many years. I can really see the potential to grow as individual lifters and also as a team.

“We can now set our own training times and not be limited to hiring hall space.

“With more freedom of time and space, we can commit more time to refining skills and developing our range of lifts for all sorts of kettlebell competitions and challenges.

“It will hopefully give us a great opportunity to promote the sport to newcomers.

“Many people can relate to a kettlebell in a weights gym, a fitness class, and even at home.

“Kettlebell sport is an exciting way to challenge and test yourself in lifting kettlebells, let alone to keep fit.

“I really want to start promoting the sport to teenagers, too. Many clubs in the UK have a growing interest of teenagers keen to be involved in a different sport – and many are already brilliant athletes.”

On Aberdeen’s success at the Scottish Championship, and sending two athletes to the World Championships, Wilson added: “I am absolutely delighted with everyone performing so well at the Scottish Championships.

“Many had pretty big personal best scores achieved on the day, which reflects our commitment to training and development.

“This is the third year we have had athletes compete at the World Championships in the Scottish squad – and I am so proud.

“I have high hopes for Phil and Karen both to achieve medals in their categories because both have worked very hard in training and made significant progress in recent months.”

On November 19, Kettlebells Aberdeen are hosting the IKFF (International Kettlebell and Fitness Federation) Scottish Kettlebells Pentathlon.

Wilson said: “It is great to invite lifters from across Scotland to join together for a day of kettlebell lifting.

“The Pentathlon is a one-hour event which consists of five different single kettlebell lifts. It is a great test of strength endurance and skill.”