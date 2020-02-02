Neil Fachie ‘relieved’ to claim back world title in Canada

Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie was thrilled to reclaim the 1km time trial gold at the UCI Para-cycling World Championship in Canada.

Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham were narrowly pipped for the title last year but were back on top of the podium in Milton last night.

There was a British one-two for the fourth year in a row with defending champion James Ball and his pilot Lewis Stewart forced to settle for silver.

Fachie and Rotherham were the first of the British pairings to set their time, stopping the clock at an impressive 59.724.

Ball and Stewart went next, recording a time of 1:00.323 to secure silver.

Fachie believes the victory is a welcome boost ahead of this year’s Paralympics in Tokyo where the 35-year-old will bid to repeat his London 2012 gold success.

He said: “We wanted this back.

“We thought it was our title this year, and we’re relieved to come here and do the business. Particularly in a Paralympic year – to be world champions is a good sign.”

This latest success was Fachie’s 14th World Championship gold medal.