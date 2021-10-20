Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Other sports

Neah Evans: GB qualify for team pursuit heats at World Track Cycling Championships

By Jamie Durent
20/10/2021, 1:56 pm
Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans and Josie Knight of Great Britain in action during the women's team pursuit qualifying.
Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans and her British Cycling colleagues came through qualifying for the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships.

Evans, alongside fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Megan Barker and Josie Knight, took third place in Wednesday’s qualifying heats in a time of 4:16.200.

Olympic champions Germany took first place just over three seconds ahead of Great Britain, with Italy coming in second.

GB will now face the Italians in the first round tomorrow evening in Roubaix, France, with a 6.30pm start time.

The finals take place later on that evening at 8.45pm.

Prior to the competition beginning, Evans spoke of her desire to add a World Championship medal to the European and Olympics ones she has already won in 2021.

Once the women’s team pursuit is finished tomorrow, Evans, who hails from Cuminestown near Turriff, will have a day’s respite on Friday prior to her next event.

Alongside Archibald, the Scottish pair will aim to repeat the gold they won at the European Championships earlier this month when they go in the madison on Saturday.

The heats and final of that event will both be done on the same day, with the final likely to take place shortly after 6pm.