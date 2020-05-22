Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice to move into assistant’s role

Gordonians are the latest club in the Aberdeen area to be seeking the services of a head coach.

they join Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers and Garioch in the hunt for someone with the necessary experience and know-how.

The only difference with the Countesswells side is they are set to announce a replacement for Ryan Morrice next week.

And even better for the National League 2 outfit is the news that the popular, highly-respected Morrice, 42, will be moving into the assistant coach role.

He said: “I informed the club in September of my intentions to step aside in order to concentrate on the Open University course on sports management I am studying, giving them time to replace me.

“I have enjoyed my five years which have generally been successful, watching a young squad grow, rather like the glory years at Ellon in my playing days.

“I look forward to still being part of the coaching team, this despite the coronavirus scare which is likely to impact on the players in terms of job prospects in the area.

“But we’ll see it through together.”

Club president Jim Sugden welcomed the news Morrice was staying on.

“Effectively we are strengthening the coaching team,” he said.

“Not many teams can boast having an assistant coach with the track record of Mo.”