Aboyne golfers Shannon McWilliam and Carmen Griffiths both tasted defeat on day two of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Gullane.

Former Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup squad member McWilliam fell to St Rule Trophy winner Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe) 4 & 3 in Saturday afternoon’s matchplay quarter-finals.

Scottish international Griffiths, meanwhile, was edged out by one hole against Tara McTaggart (Minto) in the morning session.

McWilliam had beaten Gillian Paton (St Regulus) 1 up in the first round while Darling defeated Ellen Caton (St Regulus) 5 & 4.

Darling will now face 2019 runner-up Chloe Goadby in the semi-finals after the St Regulus player beat Rachel Foster (Prestwick St Nicholas) by one hole in their quarter-final match.

📈 | Our #SGWomensAm Semi Finalists are locked in! Get reaction from all four players after Day 2 at @GullaneGolfClub 👉 https://t.co/alejti8J92 pic.twitter.com/VbvZy3Aei1 — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) June 5, 2021

McTaggart will face 2015 Scottish Women’s champion Clara Young (North Berwick) in the other last four tie.

In the second flight competition for the Clark Rosebowl, there is a chance that two Blairgowrie players will contest the final.

Megan Ashley beat East Kilbride’s Susan Woodhouse 2 & 1 in their quarter-final and will now come up against Isla McDonald-Obrien (Shrewsbury).

Meanwhile Ashley’s Blairgowrie clubmate Katy Alexander will play Megan Docherty (Bishopbriggs) in the semi-finals after a 19th-hole victory over Royal Troon’s Freya Russell.