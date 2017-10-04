Aberdeen Lynx go Wild in North Ayrshire hammering

Aggressive attacking from Aberdeen Lynx saw them run riot over North Ayrshire Wild, winning 8-0.

However, as dominant as the Lynx’s performance was, the scoreline could have been significantly higher if it wasn’t for an outstanding performance from the visitors’ netminder.

John Russell faced nearly 90 shots, conceding just three as a relentless Lynx hammered his defence.

The win means the Lynx stay level on points at the top of the league with Dundee Comets.

Veteran forward Fraser MacEachran grabbed the only goal of the first period, picking up a well-placed pass from Andrew Murphy before hammering home.

A short-handed effort by Mikulas Novotny doubled the Lynx’s lead shortly after the start of the second period, with Iain Malcolm making it 3-0 midway through.

Andrew Murphy made it 4-0 with a powerful effort, which looked to have been saved by Russell, but the sheer force of the shot saw it over the line.

And Jordan Leyden completed the second period by scoring with an incredible solo effort, beating every Ayr defenceman in his way.

A goal straight out of training saw the Lynx extend their lead in the third period.

Fine combination work between Leyden and Malcolm set up Mark Laing to grab his first of the season just 30 seconds after the restart, before Leyden himself grabbed his second of the night just two minutes later to make it 7-0.

Iain Malcolm completed the scoring with goal number eight with nine minutes to spare.

Speaking after the game, coach Owen Reynolds said: “Without taking too much away from their netminder, we weren’t clinical enough in front of their net and it certainly could of been a lot more.

“Still, I can’t complain about an 8-0 scoreline.

“I was incredibly happy with how we played and seeing elements of training materialising in the game.

“We moved the puck really well and to me that was more important than simply racking up a score.

“Again points came from a variety of players, which shows our depth, but I was impressed with Miku’s (Novotny)performance, who played with a maturity beyond his years and was a deserved man of the match.”