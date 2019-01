Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open – which could be his final tournament after announcing his impending retirement last week.

Murray, 31, said he would attempt to bow out at Wimbledon in the summer, but a chronic hip injury means the year’s first slam in Melbourne could be his last.

He battled valiantly from two sets down, but exited in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut, losing 6-4 6-4 6-7 6-7 6-3.