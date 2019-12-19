Laidlaw retires from Scotland duty

Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from international rugby union.

The scrum-half, how has also lined up at fly-half for Scotland, retires after winning 76 caps since his debut in 2011.

The 34-year-old ends his international career sitting second only to Chris Paterson in Scotland’s list of too points scorers.

Laidlaw, who plays his club rugby with Clermont Auvergne in France, made his last appearance for Scotland in the Rugby World Cup Pool A defeat to Japan in Yokohama on October 13.

He also toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and has captained Scotland more than any other player, leading the side on 39 occasions.