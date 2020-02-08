John Henderson knows he has to learn from Premier League loss to Nathan Aspinall

John Henderson insists he has to learn from his Premier League loss to Nathan Aspinall.

The Highlander took to the stage at P&J Live as a challenger in the Premier League for the second successive year.

Following a 6-6 draw with Michael van Gerwen last year Hendo couldn’t repeat his

heroics, losing out 7-3 to Aspinall.

The 46-year-old was disappointed that he didn’t play close to his best on Thursday night.

However, he doesn’t have long to dwell on his loss to the Asp as he is in Barnsley today and tomorrow for PDC Pro Tour events.

Henderson said: “Hopefully I can learn from it. I have one day to put it right. I have got to play a lot better. The whole occasion maybe got the better of me.

“There was a big pressure on me to play well and I didn’t do that. Hopefully we can put it right in the future. That is a big kick in the teeth as I just did not play

well.

“Not taking anything away from Nathan – he was making his Premier League debut and he did a great job. He did a job on me. I just didn’t turn up – hopefully I can learn from that.

“I will go to Barnsley (today). Hopefully it gives me a kick up the backside and I put in even more effort and practise more.

“I was even practising on holiday – but it has got to improve. I will bounce back as that is the type of guy I am.”

Henderson is ranked 31 in the PDC. He hopes in 2020 he can climb the standings and push towards the top 16. To achieve that, good form in the Pro Tour events is essential.

Having reached countless quarter-finals and semi-finals in recent years, the Huntly thrower is determined to win one of the PDC’s floor tournaments for the first

time.

Hendo added: “I believe it is achievable but it isn’t on the evidence of Thursday. That was one night, there was a lot of pressure.

“The media have put a lot on me from last year, but I have had great media and I’m not going to use that as an excuse. I know I can play better and Nathan will probably feel he can play better.

“I need to play better if I want to progress in the PDC. Hopefully that performance will give me the kick up the backside I need.”