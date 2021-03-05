John Henderson and Gary Anderson bow out of UK Open in fourth round

Huntly’s John Henderson missed out on a place in the last 32 of the UK Open after a 10-6 defeat against Chris Dobey.

Henderson made it into the fourth round by coming from 5-2 down to defeat Matthew Edgar 6-5.

But was unable to make it through to the weekend after world number 24 Dobey proved too strong.

Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode survived two match darts to defeat Flying Scotsman Gary Anderson 10-9 thanks to a 101 average.

Lisa Ashton became the first woman to win at the UK Open since 2005 when she beat Aaron Beeney in the second round and made history in doing so.

The 50-year-old downed Beeney 6-2 to become the first female to win at this tournament since Dena Hedman 16 years ago.

Ashton, who is the first woman to hold a PDC Tour card, did it in style as her staggering average of 100.3 is a new world record for a woman in a televised match.

However, her fun ended in the next round, losing 6-2 to Darius Labanauskas but it was still a day to remember.

There was more drama away from the oche after Steve Brown was made to forfeit his second-round match against Scott Waites in bizarre circumstances.

Brown claims there was no space to sit down in the practice room so he made his way back to his hotel room at the other end of the complex in Milton Keynes to relax before his match.

He started watching other matches on television and lost track of time, before seeing Waites warming up on stage on his screen.

A mad dash across the venue was in vain as he was timed out and thrown out of the competition.

Raymond Van Barneveld’s return to the tour ended in disappointment.

The Dutchman, a two-time winner of the UK Open, was playing in his first televised event since coming out of retirement but was beaten 6-3 by Alan Soutar in the second round.

Arbroath firefighter Soutar made it through to the fifth round after following up a 6-3 win against Micky Mansell with an impressive 10-5 success against Stephen Bunting.