Irish on warpath at Murrayfield after drubbing by the English

Scotland will need to raise their game at Murrayfield tomorrow against a furious Ireland.

The four-try drubbing in Dublin by England last week will have got under the visitors’ skin.

However, Scotland should be focused on any backlash from last season’s Grand Slam champions, according to Ryan Morrice, the head coach of National League 3 leaders Gordonians.

Morrice’s success at Countesswells has been based on concentrating on what his side can do, rather than worrying about the opposition.

He said: “Last week was a job well done against Italy, even if Gregor Townsend will have been unhappy about the surrender of three late tries.

“Too much has been made of the switch off of the Scots who know nothing less than an 80-minute performance will do.

“But then they should go into the game full of confidence given their recent run of form at home, which has included comprehensive wins against Australia, England and France.

“Getting quick ball will be vital, giving stand-off Finn Russell the opportunity to release his big strike runners, as only he can.”

While Morrice urged Townsend to focus on keeping Scotland on the front foot, he was not ignoring the talent in the Irish side, saying: “The English contained the threat of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray, two of the best half-backs in the world game, who will be desperately keen to get back on track.

“Winger Jacob Stockdale will be equally anxious to add to his tally of tries after drawing a blank last week.

“The Irish will target the breakdown and try to limit the Scottish supply to their quick-thinking back division, as South Africa did last autumn.

“Scotland will look to work from first and second phase ball and need to stop the Irish filling the midfield.

“They will need to be patient, something we have been stressing to our players at Countesswells.

“It’s worked for us so far, so why not for Scotland in what is a great chance to put one over on the world’s No2 side?

“I have no hesitation in predicting a win for Scotland, but only if they turn up for the whole 80 minutes.

“Winning at home is vital, as the visitors know to their cost.”