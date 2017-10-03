Henderson out to prove his victory over Van Gerwen at World Grand Prix was no fluke

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Huntly’s John Henderson has been battering the practice board in Dublin in a bid to prove his shock defeat of Michael van Gerwen was no freak result.

The 44-year-old stunned world darts by sending world number one and defending champion Van Gerwen crashing out of the World Grand Prix.

Masada ace Henderson will tonight bid to build on that momentous 2-1 set win against the champion in the second round against Alan Norris.

Henderson said: “I’m world number 32 and I have just beaten the number one – so anything is possible.

“The way the PDC is at the moment is fantastic and the depth is unbelievable.

“There’s preferable draws in this but there’s no easy draws.

“I’ve got Alan Norris, so I’ve gone to the practice board to try to come down from beating Van Gerwen.

“I’m looking forward to the game and hopefully I can progress and show everybody what I can do.”

Henderson, aka The Highlander, was an 11-1 outsider to beat pre tournament favourite Van Gerwen in the double start event.

Having won the opening set after starting the better of the two players, Henderson withstood Van Gerwen’s second-set barrage that levelled the game at 1-1.

The match went to a final leg decider but the Scot held his nerve to begin with 120 and 140.

Henderson was first to a double and took out double top.

Van Gerwen has claimed three of the last five titles at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, but Henderson delivered a first round exit for the first time since his debut in 2009.

It was a further blow for Van Gerwen, who lost out in the group stage of last month’s Champions League of Darts,

World number 32 Henderson was a European Tour runner-up to Van Gerwen in 2015 as he narrowly missed out on a maiden PDC ranking title in the final of the German Masters.

His victory over the Dutchman blew open the World Grand Prix, which is now without three of the biggest names in world darts.

World number two Gary Anderson, the two-time world champion, pulled out of the event on the eve of the first round. A finalist last year, Anderson withdrew due to the impending birth of his second child.

Darts legend Phil Taylor is also absent as the 16-time world champion opted to miss the tournament to concentrate on the other winter events before his imminent retirement from the sport.

Henderson has previously reached the quarter-final of the World Grand Prix on his debut in 2011.

Having progressed past two rounds he ultimately lost out to Brendan Dolan.

“I played really well in the Players Championships over the weekend so my form was good,” said Henderson.

“However, against Michael you expect to be the underdog – he’s the main man at the minute.

“It’s not often Michael plays like that, so you’ve got to jump on it when he does – and I did.

“It was my night and I enjoyed it. Now hopefully I can progress.”