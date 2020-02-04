Huntly darts ace John Henderson eager to put on a show for north-east fans at P&J Live

John Henderson admits the pressure on him is unique ahead of making his second Premier League appearance.

The Highlander takes on Nathan Aspinall on Thursday at P&J Live in front of 8,000 north-east fans.

The Huntly hurler starts as underdog against the world No 8 but says there is pressure on him as one of nine challengers playing in the Premier League.

Hendo drew 6-6 with world No 1 Michael van Gerwen last year as a challenger. He says the home crowd inspires him and feels under pressure to deliver another performance for his supporters this week.

He said: “It’s a different sort of pressure on these nights – it’s not really a pressure to win – it’s more a pressure to play well and give the crowd something.

“When I go to Blackpool, Dublin and Ally Pally for big events like the World Matchplay, the World Grand Prix and the World Championships, it’s more of a pressure to win for the rankings.

“But this is not about the rankings, it’s just a one-off and it’s a pressure to just play well and give the crowd something to get excited about.

“So hopefully I can do that, but it’s a great thing to be involved in.”

Henderson believes it will be a great night for Scottish darts with new world champion Peter Wright taking on Van Gerwen and two-time world champion Gary Anderson making his Premier League return against Daryl Gurney.

Hendo added: “It’s a great line-up for the opening night and they normally like to start with a repeat of the World Championship final.

“Michael had to cope with the crowd when he played me last year and now he’ll have to cope with the crowd for a Scottish world champion playing in Scotland.

“It’s going to be very noisy for that and then Gary Anderson will be on and then I’m on.

“It will be interesting to see what the atmosphere is like for the last game between Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross when they play after the three of us have been on.”