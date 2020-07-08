Huntly’s John Henderson aiming for World Matchplay place as PDC returns

John Henderson hopes he can do enough over the next five days to earn a place at this month’s World Matchplay.

PDC darts is set to return this afternoon with the first of five Pro Tour events at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Huntly’s Henderson is thrilled be back playing and there’s plenty at stake in this week’s events.

Currently the Highlander misses out on qualification for the World Matchplay – the sport’s second biggest ranking event behind the World Championships – by £1000.

Hendo said: “I’m not too far away from it, but I’ll need at least a couple of decent runs deep in tournaments if I’m going to qualify.

“Hopefully I can take my practice game onto the match board and get the job done and secure my place.

“These five tournaments are very open because nobody knows what form anyone else will be in.

“You can be world champion every day when you’re practising in the house but when you’re on the match board against somebody else it’s a totally different pressure.

“Michael van Gerwen always starts favourite because he’s world No 1 but as far as I’m concerned we’re all starting from scratch after three months away so I think we’re all on a pretty level keel.”

During lockdown players took each other on in the PDC Home Tour via the internet, however Henderson is relieved that normal competitive darts is back for the first time since March 15.

He added: “Everyone’s in the same boat and I think everyone has been itching to get going again.

“Back in March nobody thought it would be another 14 weeks before we threw a competitive dart again.

“I’m relieved to be able to get away for a change having been at home for three months and to be able to play again.

“It’s going to be strange because there are a lot of different rules and regulations and you need to be tested before I even get to my hotel room.

“But hopefully that result is good and my results for the rest of the week can be good as well.”