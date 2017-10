Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Huntly darts player John Henderson has reached the third round of the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

The North-east marksman beat England’s Alan Norris 3-1 and was joined in the third round of the event by fellow Scot Robert Thornton, who ousted England’s Dave Chisnall 3-2.

He is now set to take on Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld tomorrow night.