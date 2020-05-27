Heavyweight Danny Williams withdraws from planned behind-closed-doors Aberdeen bout

Former British heavyweight champion Danny Williams has pulled out of the behind-closed-doors boxing event set to be held in Aberdeen.

Williams, who famously stopped Mike Tyson in 2004, was scheduled to face Lee Kellett at the city’s Northern Hotel in a televised bout that would have been part of the first pro boxing event in Britain since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A replacement bout has been confirmed between unbeaten Nathan Russo (three wins, no losses) and Nicaraguan Wilmer Gonzalez (21 wins, 18 losses, one draw).

The event will have full safety restrictions and will be headlined by the return of former world champion Scott Harrison to the ring after a six-year absence.

A date has yet to be finalised, however, it is anticipated there will be an announcement by the Scottish Government this week regarding lock-down restrictions being relaxed.

Organisers then hope to set a date for either late June or early July.

Promoter Lee McAllister said: “I was gutted when Danny pulled out, him against Kellett was a genuine fifty-fifty and that’s the kind of fights we want.

“When I found out Wilmer was still in the UK, it struck me straight away that him against Russo would be the perfect replacement.

“Both lads love to go forward and are known big punchers.

“Nathan has stopped everyone that’s stepped in the ring with him and Wilmer has stopped fourteen of his opponents, including WBF European Champion Tommy Jacobs last September.

“It’ll be a cracking fight, an all out war that the fans will love.”

Former WBO featherweight champion Harrison will face Orkney’s Paul Peers in the bill-topping fight.

There are a number of other bouts on what is scheduled to be the first of fortnightly events.

The main support fight sees Orkney-based ten-time world kickboxing champion Caitlin Foran making her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

The undercard also features Perth’s unbeaten Gary Wilson (3-0-0) facing off against Liverpool’s Scott McIntyre (4-1-0) and Aberdeen’s Liam Allan making his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard.

The event will be broadcast live on Fite TV (worldwide), as well as delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (SCN) Channel 265 on Freeview/YouView.