Rugby round-up: Grammar win it late but Shire ship more than a ton in Hamilton drubbing

Aberdeen Grammar shrugged off last week’s disappointing eight-try rout in Edinburgh with a controlled, efficient second-half performance at home to GHA.

But they had to rely on a late try to deny the Glasgow visitors in a 27-24 win.

Head coach Ali O’Connor was delighted with his side’s fighting comeback. He said: “After a poor first-half in which we kept giving the ball away, we came on to a game, scoring three good second-half tries, the last of which, from No8 Greig Ryan, was in the final two minutes.

“It capped his own great day as man of the match. Centre Nathan Clough was also a stand-out, taking the right options in an intelligent demonstration of quality back play, deserving of being on the winning side.”

Grammar trailed 24-10 at half-time but took control in the second period to the delight of a vociferous Rubislaw crowd who shouted the team home to their second win in National League 1.

The Grammar try scorers were centre Nat Coe, lock Drew Whitehead, scrum-half Andrew Ovenstone and last-gasp winner Ryan.

There was no such joy for Aberdeenshire at Hamilton where, for the second time this season, the Lanarkshire side scored more than 100 points, leaving the Woodsiders well and truly marooned at the foot of National League 2.

The defeat underlined the words of club president Alasdair Farquharson who last week said: “There will be more pain before there is gain.” All begging the question of how much more pain a young side take before they call “enough is enough”.

The 133-0 drubbing must surely bring about some searching questions about the joint collaboration exercise between Grammar and Shire.

In Inverness, a plucky performance by Gordonians, the new boys in National League 3, was not enough to prevent unbeaten Highland clocking up their fifth win of the season 39-14, keeping the Canal Park side on the promotion trail.

In the Caley League, the shine was taken off Aberdeen Wanderers’ gutsy 22-22 draw in Grangemouth by the news second team player Shaun Hume had broken a leg.